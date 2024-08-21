Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 586,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 302,800 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 750,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 78,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. 16,561,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,460,288. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

