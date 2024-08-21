Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BWG opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

