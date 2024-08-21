Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) PT Set at C$34.00 by Acumen Capital

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$34.00 price target by investment analysts at Acumen Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

LNF traded up C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of C$16.46 and a 1-year high of C$29.28.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

