Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) PT Set at C$34.00 by Acumen Capital

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$34.00 price target by investment analysts at Acumen Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Leon’s Furniture
Leon’s Furniture Stock Up 1.0 %
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Leon’s Furniture
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.