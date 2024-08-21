Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 148.57%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $398,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,223.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $2,960,626. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,552,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,745 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

