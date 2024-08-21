Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lineage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $86.32 on Monday. Lineage has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

