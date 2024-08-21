Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0037

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $5.94 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,734,216 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,706,246.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00356357 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
