LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Up 5%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) was up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $33,279.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,211.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,208 shares of company stock valued at $80,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

