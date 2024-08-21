L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRLCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

L’Oréal Stock Up 0.3 %

L’Oréal Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $92.75. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

