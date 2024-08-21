Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.81.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $241.74. The stock had a trading volume of 361,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,774. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.19. The stock has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,091,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,511.4% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 24,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.