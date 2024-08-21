Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.43. 12,358,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 31,889,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lucid Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

