Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 1.6%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.05. 5,117,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 20,254,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after buying an additional 5,782,249 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,661,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 2,697,423 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 4,637,585 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,873,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 919,300 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

