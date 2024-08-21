Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.04) – $0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.900 EPS.

Macy’s Stock Down 12.2 %

Macy’s stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 25,751,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,501. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.10.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

