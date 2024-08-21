Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.04) – $0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.900 EPS.
Macy’s Stock Down 12.2 %
Macy’s stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 25,751,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,501. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
