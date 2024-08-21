Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.20

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.20 and last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$38.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.60 million during the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 117.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

About Madison Pacific Properties

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Madison Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.79%.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

