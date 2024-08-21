Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Sells $99,586.90 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $99,586.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,342. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGNI

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,164,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $11,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth $9,938,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $6,656,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Magnite by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 578,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.