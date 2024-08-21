Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.95

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.94, with a volume of 7900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The firm has a market cap of C$271.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Mandalay Resources

In related news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 36,124 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total value of C$93,199.92. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

