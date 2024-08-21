Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.00

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Mandom Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $434.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58.
About Mandom
Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
