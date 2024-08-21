Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 2.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 12,724,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 58,706,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

