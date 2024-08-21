Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 1,369,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,447,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

