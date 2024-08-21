Mark Jon Nelson Sells 1,232 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $48.97. 1,340,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,406. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 668,132 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,684,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.