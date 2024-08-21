Mark Jon Nelson Sells 1,232 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance
NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $48.97. 1,340,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,406. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
