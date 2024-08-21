Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Marriott International worth $35,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

MAR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,586. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.15.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.