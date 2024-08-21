Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Masco worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $122,144,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $82,363,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $78,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,391,000 after buying an additional 551,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MAS stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 610,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.