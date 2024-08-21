MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.14

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.14 and last traded at $113.05, with a volume of 397761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

MasTec Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -803.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.81.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. MasTec’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 49,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,727 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $8,014,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MasTec by 43.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $6,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

