Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Down 0.7% Following Insider Selling

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $464.77 and last traded at $466.01. Approximately 388,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,467,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.12.

Specifically, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.33. The company has a market cap of $433.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

