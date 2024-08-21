Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $467.69 and last traded at $468.28. Approximately 338,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,475,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.88.

Specifically, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $434.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.33.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.