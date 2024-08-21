Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $136.61

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.61 and last traded at $136.33, with a volume of 61020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Matson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Matson

Matson Trading Up 2.2 %

Matson Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $1,151,600.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,076,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,175.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,481 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,810,000 after purchasing an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Matson by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 195,939 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Matson by 3,509.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 126.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after buying an additional 134,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after acquiring an additional 122,017 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.