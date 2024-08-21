Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Get Mattel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mattel

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. 1,794,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its holdings in Mattel by 25.3% in the second quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 595,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,301 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,341,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 84,702 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.