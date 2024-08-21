MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys 188 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

XOM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.64. 1,449,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,082,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $452.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

