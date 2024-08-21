MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Increased to $2,250.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,063.75.

MELI stock traded down $10.35 on Wednesday, reaching $1,995.31. 87,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,708.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,634.14. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,029.99.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

