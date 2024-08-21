Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Charles Roger Iv Wells Sells 1,346 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $53,153.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,190. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

