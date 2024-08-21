Meta Games Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $213.77 Million (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. Meta Games Coin has a total market cap of $213.77 million and approximately $47,740.07 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meta Games Coin

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.19701885 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $58,888.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

