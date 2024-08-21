Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lifted by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.3% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 54,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 750,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $265,602,000 after buying an additional 58,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 384,783 shares of company stock worth $194,001,589. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.8 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $9.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.15. 4,744,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,201,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.03 and a 12-month high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.