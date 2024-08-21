Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Meter Governance has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $88,377.12 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,272,776 coins and its circulating supply is 31,180,071 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,266,299 with 31,176,136 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.51868895 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $75,233.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

