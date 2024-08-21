MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 816 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in CSX by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 828,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 329,797 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CSX by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in CSX by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,039,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after buying an additional 262,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

CSX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,231,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,777. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

