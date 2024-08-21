MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $23,547,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.96. 2,410,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $605.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average is $131.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.