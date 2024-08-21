MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,799,000 after buying an additional 1,389,143 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in RTX by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 588,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after purchasing an additional 244,319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.27. 3,050,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $118.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

