MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Danaher by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,752,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,944 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.15. 1,455,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

