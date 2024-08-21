MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. 457,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,563. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 11,980 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $250,262.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,357,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 11,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $250,262.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,244 shares in the company, valued at $22,357,397.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $189,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,425.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,075 shares of company stock worth $3,963,791. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

