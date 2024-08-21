MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 801,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 264,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,799. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $269.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

