Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 0.3%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.21 and last traded at $107.63. 5,023,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 21,279,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,396,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after buying an additional 1,400,154 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

