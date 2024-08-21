Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Molten Ventures VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Molten Ventures VCT Price Performance
MVCT opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £106.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4,400.00 and a beta of 0.10. Molten Ventures VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.64.
Molten Ventures VCT Company Profile
