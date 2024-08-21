Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Molten Ventures VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Molten Ventures VCT Price Performance

MVCT opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £106.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4,400.00 and a beta of 0.10. Molten Ventures VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.64.

Molten Ventures VCT Company Profile

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

