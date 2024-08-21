Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) to Issue Dividend of €0.23

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.23 ($0.26) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mondi Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,475 ($19.17) on Wednesday. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,304 ($16.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($22.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,940.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,507.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,469.86.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.48) per share, with a total value of £299.80 ($389.55). In related news, insider Andrew King purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.48) per share, for a total transaction of £299.80 ($389.55). Also, insider Mike Powell acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($19.02) per share, for a total transaction of £322.08 ($418.50). Insiders acquired a total of 51 shares of company stock valued at $76,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNDI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($21.44) to GBX 1,700 ($22.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.09) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

