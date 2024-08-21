Nano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.42 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $127.11 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,959.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.29 or 0.00571339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00105159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00263316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00032032 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00039724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00072289 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

