National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.55.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$7.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.11. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

