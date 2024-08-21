New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Declares $0.58 — Dividend

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 783,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,344. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $52.34 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

