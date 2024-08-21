Newmont (TSE:NGT) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

NGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$68.00.

Newmont stock opened at C$70.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The firm has a market cap of C$80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$39.96 and a 1-year high of C$70.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.17.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.79 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 5.7208333 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

