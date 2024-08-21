Nexxen International (NEXN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.35 million. On average, analysts expect Nexxen International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Nexxen International Price Performance

Nexxen International stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Nexxen International has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $495.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEXN

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.