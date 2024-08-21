Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:NIC)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Nicolet Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.45. 21,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,698. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $104.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $76,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIC shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

