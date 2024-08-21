Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.665-2.705 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Nordson Stock Up 3.5 %

Nordson stock traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.78. 438,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,661. Nordson has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

