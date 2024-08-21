Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $6.27 Per Share

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $25.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.44 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $7.81 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.33.
Northrop Grumman Price Performance
NYSE:NOC opened at $508.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $508.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $455.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,623,128,000 after purchasing an additional 621,636 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,915.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 438,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,173,000 after buying an additional 416,768 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $108,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after buying an additional 211,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $97,866,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman
In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
