Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.39

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 51548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,599,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,198,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 500,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.