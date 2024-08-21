Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.39

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 51548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,599,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,198,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 500,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
